Blackstone Inc Invests $1.46 Million in Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZWRK)

Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZWRK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $2,374,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Z-Work Acquisition by 33.3% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Z-Work Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $970,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Z-Work Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,562,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Z-Work Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZWRK opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73. Z-Work Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

