Blackstone Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX)

Blackstone Inc decreased its position in shares of PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,435 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 35,319 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc owned approximately 0.30% of PBF Logistics worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 9.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 11.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 22,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 11.7% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 27.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 22.4% in the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 34,187 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Logistics alerts:

PBF Logistics stock opened at $13.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $841.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.73. PBF Logistics LP has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). PBF Logistics had a net margin of 39.96% and a return on equity of 74.38%. On average, analysts predict that PBF Logistics LP will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty raised their target price on PBF Logistics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

About PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, operates, develops and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and similar logistics assets. It operates through two operating segments: Transportation and Terminaling Segment, and Storage Segment. The Storage segment consists of 30 tanks for storing crude oil, refined products and intermediates.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for PBF Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.