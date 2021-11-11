Blackstone Inc Purchases New Position in Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000. Blackstone Inc owned 0.06% of Singular Genomics Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,717,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,480,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,810,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $824,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Singular Genomics Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of OMIC opened at $15.60 on Thursday. Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $33.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 46.48 and a quick ratio of 46.48.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Singular Genomics Systems

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

