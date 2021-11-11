Blackstone Inc Sells 10,503 Shares of Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP)

Blackstone Inc lowered its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,503 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc owned approximately 0.13% of Oasis Midstream Partners worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OMP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 3,012.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

NASDAQ OMP opened at $25.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.64. Oasis Midstream Partners LP has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $35.70.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 39.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oasis Midstream Partners LP will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.64%.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP engages in owning, developing, operating, and acquiring a portfolio of midstream assets in North America. It offers full service midstream solutions to its customers covering their oil, gas, and water needs. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

