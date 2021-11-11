Blackstone Inc Sells 35,319 Shares of PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX)

Blackstone Inc trimmed its position in shares of PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,435 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 35,319 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Inc owned approximately 0.30% of PBF Logistics worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBFX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 280.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in PBF Logistics by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in PBF Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. 22.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PBF Logistics alerts:

Shares of PBFX opened at $13.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $841.48 million, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.92. PBF Logistics LP has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $16.70.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). PBF Logistics had a net margin of 39.96% and a return on equity of 74.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PBF Logistics LP will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty boosted their price objective on shares of PBF Logistics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

About PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, operates, develops and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and similar logistics assets. It operates through two operating segments: Transportation and Terminaling Segment, and Storage Segment. The Storage segment consists of 30 tanks for storing crude oil, refined products and intermediates.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.