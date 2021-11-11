Blackstone Inc Sells 5,724,750 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Blackstone Inc trimmed its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 233,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,724,750 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Inc’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 34.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,312,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $190,269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703,617 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 8.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,807,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $351,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674,980 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 43.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,947,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,051 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 375.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,070,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 247.9% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,075,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,899 shares in the last quarter. 51.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brendan E. Krueger acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.93.

Antero Midstream stock opened at $10.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.03. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $11.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 3.07.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 37.20%. The company had revenue of $224.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.43%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

