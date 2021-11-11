Blackstone Inc Takes $1.46 Million Position in Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZWRK)

Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZWRK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000. Blackstone Inc owned 0.52% of Z-Work Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,374,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Z-Work Acquisition by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Z-Work Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $970,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Z-Work Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,562,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Z-Work Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,164,000. 42.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZWRK opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73. Z-Work Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

