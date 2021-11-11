Blackstone Inc Takes $256,000 Position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit (NASDAQ:THCPU)

Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit (NASDAQ:THCPU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of THCPU. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit during the second quarter valued at $73,556,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit in the second quarter worth about $16,058,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit during the second quarter valued at about $15,689,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,930,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,428,000.

Shares of NASDAQ THCPU opened at $9.89 on Thursday. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88.

