Blackstone Inc Takes Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,805,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 100.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CELH opened at $93.89 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 670.64 and a beta of 1.98. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $110.22.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $65.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.67 million. Celsius had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 8.78%. Analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CELH. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

