Blackstone Inc Takes Position in Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (NASDAQ:DYNS)

Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (NASDAQ:DYNS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Dynamics Special Purpose in the 2nd quarter worth $1,147,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dynamics Special Purpose during the second quarter worth about $923,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Dynamics Special Purpose in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $994,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Dynamics Special Purpose during the 2nd quarter worth $1,988,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dynamics Special Purpose during the 2nd quarter worth $2,982,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DYNS opened at $10.11 on Thursday. Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $10.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95.

Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Redwood City, California.

