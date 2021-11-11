Blackstone Inc Trims Stock Position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Blackstone Inc cut its holdings in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 98.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491,146 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FTCH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Farfetch from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Farfetch presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.85.

FTCH stock opened at $37.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 3.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.85. Farfetch Ltd has a one year low of $34.29 and a one year high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $523.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

