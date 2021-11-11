Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Hits New 1-Year Low on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $12.62 and last traded at $12.72, with a volume of 13823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.45.

The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLND. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Blend Labs from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Blend Labs from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blend Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,257,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,182,000. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,888,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,035,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,964,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.14.

Blend Labs Company Profile (NYSE:BLND)

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

