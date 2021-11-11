Blocknet (BLOCK) Achieves Market Cap of $9.51 Million

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 11th. During the last seven days, Blocknet has traded up 20.1% against the US dollar. One Blocknet coin can now be purchased for $1.16 or 0.00001787 BTC on major exchanges. Blocknet has a total market capitalization of $9.51 million and $53,291.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00037190 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00025157 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00005428 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet Coin Profile

BLOCK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,178,786 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Blocknet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

