Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Blucora, Inc. provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small businesses and tax professionals. The company’s products and services consist of tax preparation and wealth management, through TaxAct and HD Vest. TaxAct provides digital tax preparation solution for individuals, business owners and tax professionals. HD Vest Financial Services (R) supports an independent network of tax professionals who provide comprehensive financial planning solutions. Blucora, Inc. is based in IRVING, Texas. “

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Blucora from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

BCOR opened at $17.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.41. Blucora has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $18.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.31, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.69.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. Blucora had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $174.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Blucora will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCOR. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Blucora in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Blucora by 798.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blucora in the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Blucora by 15.1% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Blucora by 81,261.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

