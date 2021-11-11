Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Issues Earnings Results

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OWL traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $16.08. 1,627,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,349. Blue Owl Capital has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $17.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

