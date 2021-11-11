Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE:OWL traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.08. 1,627,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,349. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.04. Blue Owl Capital has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $17.89.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OWL shares. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.