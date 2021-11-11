Bluefin Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,288 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in COVA Acquisition were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,985,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in COVA Acquisition in the first quarter worth $4,629,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in COVA Acquisition in the second quarter worth $4,077,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in COVA Acquisition in the first quarter worth $12,039,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in COVA Acquisition in the first quarter worth $972,000.

Shares of COVAU opened at $10.06 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average of $10.01. COVA Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

COVA Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

