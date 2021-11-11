Bluefin Capital Management LLC Has $163,000 Stock Holdings in Moringa Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:MACAU)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Moringa Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:MACAU) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,925 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moringa Acquisition were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Moringa Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,504,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Moringa Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,791,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moringa Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,810,000. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moringa Acquisition by 153.2% in the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 379,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 229,776 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moringa Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,076,000.

OTCMKTS:MACAU opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average of $9.98. Moringa Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $10.95.

Moringa Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in technology-based businesses or industries in Israel.

