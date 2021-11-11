Bluefin Capital Management LLC Has $448,000 Stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD) by 70.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,513 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 521.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 158,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 132,957 shares during the last quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 86,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 36,730 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 289,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 113,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 31,791 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV alerts:

Shares of ARYD opened at $9.98 on Thursday. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $12.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.26.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.