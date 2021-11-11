Bluefin Capital Management LLC Makes New $406,000 Investment in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,722 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 28.5% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 10.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 9.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 10.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 30,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EchoStar stock opened at $27.59 on Thursday. EchoStar Co. has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $28.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.75.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. EchoStar had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 7.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that EchoStar Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EchoStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on EchoStar from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

