Bluefin Capital Management LLC Sells 6,925 Shares of Moringa Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:MACAU)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Moringa Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:MACAU) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,925 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moringa Acquisition were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition by 153.2% in the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 379,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 229,776 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 91,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 15,627 shares in the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,034,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,036,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,855,000.

Shares of MACAU stock opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.98. Moringa Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $10.95.

Moringa Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in technology-based businesses or industries in Israel.

