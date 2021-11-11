Bluefin Capital Management LLC Sells 94,022 Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 84.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,778 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 94,022 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ADT were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ADT by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,164,463 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $163,625,000 after purchasing an additional 174,754 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ADT by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,800,197 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $62,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,731 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ADT by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,452,612 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $37,258,000 after purchasing an additional 121,278 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ADT by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,030 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 36,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in ADT by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 260,254 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 98,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on ADT in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ADT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.63.

ADT stock opened at $8.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.14. ADT Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.73 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.47.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. ADT’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.00%.

About ADT

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

