Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Sold by Integral Health Asset Management LLC

Integral Health Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the period. Blueprint Medicines makes up approximately 2.4% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of Blueprint Medicines worth $8,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

BPMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.27.

Shares of BPMC traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $114.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,551. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 0.67. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.37). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 30.19% and a negative net margin of 383.58%. The business had revenue of $24.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $11.16 EPS. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was down 96.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total transaction of $74,839.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $124,105.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,971.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,920 shares of company stock worth $6,174,196 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

