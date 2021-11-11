BMO Capital Markets Boosts Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Price Target to C$230.00

Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$195.00 to C$230.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KXSCF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Kinaxis from C$204.00 to C$213.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $223.00.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

Kinaxis stock opened at $168.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.52. Kinaxis has a fifty-two week low of $101.82 and a fifty-two week high of $168.66.

Kinaxis, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription software. Its solutions include sales and operations, capacity, demand inventory, machine learning, and supply planning. The company was founded by Duncan Klett in 1984 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.