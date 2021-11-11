BMO Capital Markets Boosts Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target to C$44.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 2.97% from the company’s previous close.

POW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC cut Power Co. of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.38.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Shares of TSE:POW opened at C$42.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$42.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$40.34. The company has a market cap of C$28.91 billion and a PE ratio of 10.86. The company has a current ratio of 130.01, a quick ratio of 110.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.76. Power Co. of Canada has a 12-month low of C$27.69 and a 12-month high of C$44.53.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.