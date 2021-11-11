BMO Capital Markets Boosts Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target to $54.00

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VCTR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Victory Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.43.

VCTR stock opened at $40.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Victory Capital has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $43.09.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Victory Capital had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 42.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Victory Capital will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Victory Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Victory Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,896,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Victory Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $328,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Victory Capital by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its position in Victory Capital by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the period. 16.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

