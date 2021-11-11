BMO Capital Markets Lowers The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $180.00

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price lowered by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.31% from the company’s previous close.
DIS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.41.
Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $15.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $158.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 760,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,481,572. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.96. The company has a market capitalization of $288.67 billion, a PE ratio of 260.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $134.10 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02.
In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,036,444,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,001,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,659 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 18,313.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,549 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,640,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $198,012,000. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.
The Walt Disney Company Profile
The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.
