BMO Capital Markets Lowers The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $180.00

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price lowered by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.31% from the company’s previous close.

DIS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.41.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $15.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $158.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 760,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,481,572. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.96. The company has a market capitalization of $288.67 billion, a PE ratio of 260.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $134.10 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.15). The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,036,444,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,001,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,659 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 18,313.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,549 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,640,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $198,012,000. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

