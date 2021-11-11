Boenning Scattergood Downgrades Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) to Neutral

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) was downgraded by investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MWA. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Mueller Water Products from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

Shares of MWA stock opened at $15.27 on Tuesday. Mueller Water Products has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.97.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 25,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $420,831.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $83,973.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,595 shares of company stock valued at $667,878. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,481,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,821,000 after purchasing an additional 165,793 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 5.3% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 12,736,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,665,000 after acquiring an additional 639,975 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,677,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,945,000 after purchasing an additional 91,699 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 8,942,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,948,000 after purchasing an additional 115,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,976,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,797,000 after purchasing an additional 344,203 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

