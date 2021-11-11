Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Announces Earnings Results

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,567. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $43.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average of $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 12.89 and a quick ratio of 12.89.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BOLT shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.
Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.
Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.