Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Announces Earnings Results

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,567. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $43.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average of $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 12.89 and a quick ratio of 12.89.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BOLT shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

