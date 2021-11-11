BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges (BAG)

BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token (CURRENCY:BAG) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. Over the last week, BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000229 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token has a market cap of $1.61 million and $5,768.00 worth of BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00054276 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $147.08 or 0.00226208 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000530 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00011302 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.86 or 0.00092068 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token Coin Profile

BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token (BAG) is a coin. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2021. BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,829,882 coins. BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @DeFiBonds

According to CryptoCompare, “BondAppetit is a DeFi protocol with a stablecoin (USDap) fully backed by real-world assets with fixed periodic income (bonds). The main asset inside the protocol’s ecosystem is the native stablecoin BondAppétit USD (USDap). The price of USDap is at a constant ratio of 1 to 1 with the US Dollar and is always backed by sufficient collateral. To ensure transparency, the protocol updates the price of real world-assets based on several proven and recognized sources, such as Bloomberg and CBonds. “

BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

