Bonk Price Reaches $0.42 (BONK)

Bonk (CURRENCY:BONK) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. One Bonk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000682 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bonk has traded down 31% against the US dollar. Bonk has a market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $56,714.00 worth of Bonk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00055876 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.00 or 0.00224264 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000531 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00011332 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.10 or 0.00092321 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004103 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Bonk Profile

BONK is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2020. Bonk’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. Bonk’s official message board is medium.com/@bonktoken . Bonk’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken . Bonk’s official website is bonktoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Bonk Coin Trading

