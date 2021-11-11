Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) PT Raised to $3,100.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price objective upped by Susquehanna from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Booking from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,683.79.

BKNG stock opened at $2,569.78 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,426.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,312.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Booking has a 52-week low of $1,860.73 and a 52-week high of $2,687.29. The firm has a market cap of $105.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.54, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.19.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Booking will post 44.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total value of $1,897,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total transaction of $461,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth $1,742,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 62.1% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 7.1% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 8.8% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Booking by 6.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,490,000 after acquiring an additional 9,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

