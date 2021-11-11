Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $123.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.00.

BOOT stock opened at $117.65 on Wednesday. Boot Barn has a one year low of $37.80 and a one year high of $122.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 2.90.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The firm had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boot Barn news, SVP Michael A. Love sold 5,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $493,605.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $245,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,042 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after acquiring an additional 150,763 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

