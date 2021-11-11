Boothbay Fund Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTS. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,306,000. Think Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,092,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,071,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,214 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 1,191.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,000 shares during the period. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,021,000. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jim Barnes sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $39,696.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Alfredo Gomez sold 3,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $63,400.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,811 shares of company stock valued at $701,033. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CarParts.com from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of CarParts.com in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CarParts.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of PRTS stock opened at $14.92 on Thursday. CarParts.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.88 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.79.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

CarParts.com Profile

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

