Boothbay Fund Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,380 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Nutanix by 20.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Nutanix by 11.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in Nutanix by 2.5% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 23,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Nutanix by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Nutanix by 4.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a report on Monday, October 4th. OTR Global lowered shares of Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a report on Friday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

Shares of NTNX opened at $34.53 on Thursday. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $44.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.64.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $390.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, CFO Duston Williams sold 43,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $1,617,001.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $138,868.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,412.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,044 shares of company stock valued at $6,792,459 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

