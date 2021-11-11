Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $314,000 Stock Position in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,922 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Liquidia worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Liquidia by 337.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 299,571 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liquidia by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 22,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LQDA opened at $4.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $219.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.23. Liquidia Co. has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $4.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.85.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Liquidia had a negative net margin of 376.75% and a negative return on equity of 71.68%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Liquidia Co. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LQDA. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Liquidia from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, General Counsel Russell Schundler acquired 117,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,392.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

