Boothbay Fund Management LLC Invests $295,000 in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,506 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Cognex during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cognex by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cognex by 185.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cognex news, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,525,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $2,592,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 337,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,142,809.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CGNX. Needham & Company LLC raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Northcoast Research raised Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC lowered Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Shares of CGNX opened at $80.56 on Thursday. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $69.70 and a 52 week high of $101.82. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.82 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.48.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $284.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.32 million. Cognex had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 20.91%. Cognex’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.55%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

