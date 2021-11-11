Boothbay Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Blue Owl Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OWL. Blue Pool Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter worth about $748,109,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter worth about $644,000,000. Brown University acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter worth about $455,784,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter worth about $128,800,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter worth about $36,458,000. Institutional investors own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on OWL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $16.08 on Thursday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.04.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

