Boothbay Fund Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG) by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,708 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Omega Alpha SPAC worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC by 1.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,003,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,986,000 after purchasing an additional 10,022 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Omega Alpha SPAC by 29.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Berry Street Capital Management LLP grew its position in Omega Alpha SPAC by 20.0% during the second quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Alpha SPAC during the second quarter valued at $746,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Omega Alpha SPAC by 661.4% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMEG stock opened at $9.76 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average is $9.81. Omega Alpha SPAC has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $11.25.

Omega Alpha SPAC focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

