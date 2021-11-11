Boothbay Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 23.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 3.1% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 4.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 0.9% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TM stock opened at $177.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.16. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $134.45 and a 12-month high of $187.45. The firm has a market cap of $247.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Toyota Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

