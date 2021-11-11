Boston Common Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 316,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,216,000 after buying an additional 11,041 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth approximately $40,551,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth approximately $346,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.2% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 43.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 169,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $125,315,000 after purchasing an additional 51,775 shares during the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ISRG opened at $359.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.42 billion, a PE ratio of 77.59, a P/E/G ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.05. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.47 and a 12-month high of $369.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $357.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.91.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $366.67 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $346.67 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $320.00 to $353.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.06.

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,547,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total transaction of $6,945,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,071 shares of company stock worth $13,752,332. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

