Boston Common Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its position in Linde by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Linde by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Linde by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Linde by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.71.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $336.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $240.80 and a 12-month high of $340.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.58, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.36.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 62.44%.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.