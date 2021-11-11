Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $3.98 Million Stock Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $3,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in The New York Times by 1.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in The New York Times by 0.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in The New York Times by 9.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The New York Times by 5.8% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in The New York Times by 4.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NYT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

The New York Times stock opened at $47.56 on Thursday. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $37.75 and a 1-year high of $58.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.60 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.96.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The New York Times had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $509.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.79%.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

