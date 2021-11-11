Boston Common Asset Management LLC Increases Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,057 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $43,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in NVIDIA by 790.0% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 89 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in NVIDIA by 482.4% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.12.

NVDA stock opened at $294.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $230.94 and a 200 day moving average of $199.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.12 billion, a PE ratio of 105.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $323.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.70%.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total transaction of $2,034,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,488,500. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.