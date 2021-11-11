Boston Common Asset Management LLC Makes New $618,000 Investment in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.71.

WFC opened at $50.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $23.56 and a 1-year high of $52.56. The company has a market capitalization of $206.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.70.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

