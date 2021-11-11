Boston Common Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,216 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,510.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 484.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GM opened at $59.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88. General Motors has a 12 month low of $38.81 and a 12 month high of $64.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.19.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GM. Barclays lowered their target price on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.70.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

