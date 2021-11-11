Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Makes New $206,000 Investment in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $928,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 45,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,593,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,649,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,331,000 after buying an additional 891,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 6.9% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $229.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.76. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.31 and a 52-week high of $231.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.57 and a 200 day moving average of $204.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.86%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Citigroup downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.25.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

