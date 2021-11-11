Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Price Target Lowered to C$255.00 at TD Securities

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its target price cut by analysts at TD Securities from C$280.00 to C$255.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Boyd Group Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$245.00 to C$265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.67.

Boyd Group Services stock traded down $19.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $175.27. 2,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.16. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of $163.85 and a fifty-two week high of $214.43.

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision; and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The fim businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

