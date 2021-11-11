BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 134.24%.

Shares of NYSE:BPMP traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.02. 284,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 10.04 and a quick ratio of 10.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.71. BP Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $15.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.66%. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.68%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BP Midstream Partners stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) by 37.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,907 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.06% of BP Midstream Partners worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

BPMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised BP Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group cut BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $13.70 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho cut BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on BP Midstream Partners from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.31.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

