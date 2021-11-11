BP (NYSE:BP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

BP (NYSE:BP)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on BP from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on BP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. HSBC set a $23.76 price target on BP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities began coverage on BP in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.94.

Get BP alerts:

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $27.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $92.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. BP has a 1-year low of $18.19 and a 1-year high of $30.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.39 and its 200 day moving average is $26.37.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $37.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.23 billion. BP had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 4.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BP will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in BP by 48.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP in the second quarter worth $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP in the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP in the second quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

About BP

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.